JaVotes2020 | New Charles in charge, Ferguson defeated in St Thomas Eastern

Former Minister of Health, Dr Fenton Ferguson, has suffered a shocking upset at the hands of the Jamaica Labour Party's Michelle Charles.

Ferguson was seeking a seventh term as member of parliament in St Thomas Eastern.

He defeated her father, Pearnel Charles Snr in 1993 and her sister, Dr Patrece Charles-Freeman in 2012.

The third time was, however, not the charm, as Michelle Charles held on to victory with 6,126 votes to Fenton's 5,392.

