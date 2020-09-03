JaVotes2020 | Phillips to retire if he loses election

Edmond Campbell/Senior Staff Reporter

Leader of the Opposition and President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, has again expressed confidence that the 82-year old party will snatch victory from the ruling Jamaica Labour Party.

Speaking with reporters at the Reach Academy institution at Widcome Road in Barbican, where he voted a little after 9:00 a.m., Phillips said if the PNP wins, the first order of business would be to name a Cabinet immediately.

Asked if he would shut down the country to contain the spiralling COVID-19 cases, Phillips said that nothing is off the table.

However, Phillips said that if he lost at the polls today, he would relinquish the leadership of the party and retire from representational politics.

Phillips voted in St Andrew North Eastern at Polling division 35, where incumbent Delroy Chuck says he is confident of victory.

Sandra-Minott Phillips, the PNP president's wife and his sons Luke and Jacob also accompanied him.

St Andrew East Central

2020

PNP - Peter Phillips

JLP - Jodian Myrie

2016

PNP - Peter Phillips - 7,017

JLP - Marie Prince - 4,774

