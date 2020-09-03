JaVotes2020 | PNP rounding up voters in St Elizabeth North East

At midday, the People's National Party (PNP) candidate for the St Elizabeth North Eastern constituency, Basil Waite, was busy rounding up voters after a slow turnout to the morning session.

Polling stations in Goshen and Santa Cruz served mostly elderly voters this morning and Waite said he is expecting more persons to turn out even in the face of the gruesome coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"My team of indoor and outdoor runners are out there pulling out the voters," he said.

He added: "Obviously there is some concerns with the coronavirus outbreak and I expect that will affect the voter turnout. However, by and large, I think we are doing well because our projections are keeping up and so I expect that we will be on the positive side of the results at the end of the day," he said.

Waite is facing a battle with former independent candidate, Delroy Slowley, who is now riding on a Jamaica Labour Party ticket.

The PNP won the seat in 2016 with 7733 votes ahead of the JLP's 6209.



St Elizabeth North Eastern

2020

PNP - Basil Waite

JLP - Delroy Slowley

2016

PNP - Evon Redman - 7,733

JLP - Saphire Longmore - 6,209



Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

