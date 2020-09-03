JaVotes2020 | Quiet day in Hanover Eastern

WESTERN BUREAU:

As the polls closed, Hanover Eastern has been incident free for the most part.

Both candidates – incumbent 55-year-old businessman Dave Brown of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and newcomer Jamaica and West Indies cricketer, 44-year-old Wavel Hinds of the People’s National Party (PNP) – are expressing confidence of a win.

Checks done across the constituency have revealed that in the region of 60 per cent of the 24,880 electors turned out to vote, with an estimate 50 per cent of those being senior citizens.

“It’s the first I have seen so many old people turning out to vote, as they filled up the place in the morning hours,” one party outside agent told The Gleaner.

Another exclaimed, “The old people dem make sure dem come out early come mark dem X and find back dem yard as they were advised. Whoever get de old people dem vote must win.”

The same seemed to apply in all three municipal corporation divisions that make up the constituency – Chester Castle, Hopewell and Sandy Bay.

The Chester Castle division has some 6,649 electors spread across 27 polling divisions; Hopewell division has 9,968 electors with 58 polling divisions; while the Sandy Bay division has 8,263 electors with 31 polling divisions.

At all polling stations, almost everyone obeyed the mask-wearing rule clearly posted on signs. However, social distancing was not observed.

There were also complaints about the lengthy delays.

Hanover Eastern

2020

PNP – Wavel Hinds

JLP – Dave Brown

2016

PNP – Wynter McIntosh - 6,046

JLP – Dave Brown - 6,386

