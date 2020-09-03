JaVotes2020 | Senior citizens pave the way for voters in St James West Central

WESTERN BUREAU:

Senior citizens were among the first set of persons to cast their ballots this morning at the Mount Salem Primary and Infant School in the battleground constituency of St James West Central.

They formed part of the long line of voters who cued up outside the school gate from as early as 6 a.m. anxiously waiting for the polls to open.

All polling stations were opened as scheduled at 7 a.m., ready to facilitate the 28,731 electors who are qualified to cast their ballots in this constituency.

Election day workers were also strict with COVID-19 protocols, taking the temperature of voters and ensuring that their hands were sanitised before they entered the polling stations. Voters were also wearing masks; however, they showed no regard for the social-distancing rules.

The St James West Central constituency is made up of three electoral divisions – Mount Salem, Granville, and Spring Gardens.

Voters in Granville and Mount Salem, for the most part, support the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), while those in Spring Gardens lean toward the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

St James West Central

2020

PNP – Andre Haughton

JLP – Marlene Malahoo Forte

2016

PNP – Sharon Ffolkes-Abrahams - 5,374

JLP – Marlene Malahoo Forte - 6,635

