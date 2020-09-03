JaVotes2020 | Slow proceedings at the halfway point in Westmoreland Central

Already talk in the Westmoreland Central constituency is that a change is coming and should be confirmed at the close of polls.

Should that happen, it would mean that Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate George Wright would have defeated the incumbent Dwayne Vaz of the People's National Party (PNP).

In the interim, there remains a slow but steady flow of voters.

Wright's supporters are cock-a-hoop about their chances, pointing to recent opinion polls and the energy of the people on the ground.

Nail technician, Sandra Wisdom, a self-styled PNP supporter, said she is disgusted with the level of leadership in the constituency and has switched her vote to the JLP.

"Vaz couldn't get my vote. He is not a good representative and right now the place needs development," she said.

Vaz, meanwhile, said the work he has done will be the difference between him winning and losing.

In the Grange Hill division, where Wright is expected to get most of his votes outside his base in the Petersfield division, voters were out and about, clad in their green attire.

There, too, the mood in the PNP camp appears dampened, while the JLP supporters were buzzing with expectation.

Westmoreland Central

2020

PNP – Dwayne Vaz

JLP – George Wright

2016

PNP – Dwayne Vaz - 9,978

JLP – George Wright - 8,847

