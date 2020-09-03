JaVotes2020 | St Thomas police identify hotspots

The St. Thomas police are reporting that a number of areas across both constituencies in the parish have been singled out for special attention.

Among those identified as Hotspots in St Thomas Western are the polling divisons of Seaforth, Trinityville and Yallahs.

And those in Eastern St Thomas are Port Morant and Dalvey.

According to Head of the St Thomas police, Superintendent Allison Byfield, these areas have been singled out based on the number of polling stations they house.

"So far everything has been going calm and persons have been adhering to the social distancing guidelines. The crowd in Seaforth was getting too big at one point but the police moved swiftly to bring it under control," she said.

Seaforth is one of five communities in St. Thomas that were put under quarantine after the parish recorded an upsurge in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown restrictions were lifted yesterday.

Byfield told The Gleaner that special attention will be paid to the community and others considered as a Hotspot, as she anticipates a bigger turnout at the polls later this afternoon and closer to the closure of the stations.

The only thing to report for now, according to Byfiled, is the police shooting of a man said to be of unsound mind, who reportedly attacked the police station.

The incident happened minutes after 8:00 a.m.

"He came to the police station and began throwing some stones in the station. The police was trying to apprehend him and he continued throwing stones and the police responded by shooting him in the leg," she said adding that he was taken to the hospital for treatment.