JaVotes2020 | Stunning defeat of Bunting in Manchester Central

Peter Bunting, who many touted as the man to replace to Dr Peter Phillips when he steps down as leader of the People's National Party, has found himself left out of Gordon House, as he was defeated by the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda Moy Crawford.

Crawford, a new-comer to the political arena, clutched victory away from Bunting, claiming 8097 votes, while Bunting garnered 7,112.

Independent candidate, Rohan Chung, received 67 votes.

Bunting has been member of parliament of Manchester Central for three consecutive terms.

In September 2019, Bunting challenged Phillips for the leadership of the PNP and lost.

