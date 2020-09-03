JaVotes2020 | Tempers flare in Clarendon South Eastern

Tempers flared at the Hunts Pen Basic School in Clarendon South Eastern, as People's National Party (PNP) supporters accused the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) supervisor of playing politics.



According to one irate supporter who did not want to be named, he arrived before 7 a.m to vote at polling station 37, which he claims has the majority of the PNP voters. He said the EOJ supervisor has only been letting in voters from polling station 36.



"She only a let in who a vote a station 36 because dem a JLP. But mek dem gwaan, tactics nah stop wi," he said.



The Gleaner observed a few supporters clad in orange uttering some colourful words as they got impatient waiting to cast their ballots.



For Stanley Codner, today, he will be voting for a change.



"I'm voting for development of my community. We don't have any good road from when. It is weather time now and I don't see any drain cleaning," he said, revealing that the person he thinks can bring about the results is candidate Patricia Duncan Sutherland.



Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.





Clarendon South Eastern

2020

PNP Patricia Duncan Sutherland

JLP Pearnel Charles Jr



2016

PNP Patricia Duncan Sutherland 9039

JLP Rudyard Spencer 9997