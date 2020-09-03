JaVotes2020 | Things looking good for PNP, says Haughton

WESTERN BUREAU:

Dr. Andre Haughton, the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St. James West Central, said based on the voting trend, things are looking good for him and team PNP today.

More than 28,000 qualified electors are registered to vote in today's general election from 80 polling divisions across three electoral areas in the constituency.

"I have been to all the polling stations and we are looking pretty good from my point of view. It's a good look for team Dr. Haughton and it's a very good look for the People's National Party," Haughton told journalists after casting his ballot at the Mount Salem Primary and Infant School.

He, however, bemoaned the lengthy delays that have resulted in frustrated persons leaving without casting their ballot.

"We have observed that too many questions are being asked. I think there needs to be some quicker verification system for the people in order to get them through smoothly," he said.

St James West Central

2020

PNP – Andre Haughton

JLP – Marlene Malahoo-Forte

2016

PNP – Sharon Abrahams - 5,374

JLP – Marlene Malahoo-Forte - 6,635

