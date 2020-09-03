JaVotes2020 Timeline | Long lines and disorder in Longville Park

There were long lines and disorder at the Longville Park Baptist Church in Calrendon South Eastern this morning.

Some people tried to skip the line, much to the annoyance of others.

"It nah guh work!" one elector shouted.

Then there was constant chattering and fuss.

Meanwhile, one ardent Jamaica Labour Party supporter Eric Bryan said no power on earth could prevent him from casting his vote.

According to him, even if he has to wait until noon, he will do so to ensure he gives the party his support.

At the Free Town Primary School, there were also long lines as people waited to vote.

Clarendon South Eastern

2020

JLP Pearnel Charles Jr

PNP Patricia Duncan Sutherland

2016

PNP Patricia Duncan Sutherland - 9,039

JLP Rudyard Spencer - 9,997

