JaVotes2020 Timeline | Polling begins 18th general election

7:45 AM: There is disgruntlement at the Charlemont Community Centre in Linstead, St Catherine as voters complain about the slow pace at which the line for voting is moving. Among the electors complaining is a 78-year-old woman. She told The Gleaner that she is yet to have breakfast and had been waiting in line before the polling station opened its doors. "A from after six mi out here and mi leave mi likkle grandson at home. Mi or him nuh eat yet. It look like a one person a work because dem claim say election worker short or nuh reach yet," she said.

7:00 AM: Voting has begun at 6,984 polling stations across the island. There are 1,913,410 registered electors on the voters' list. A total of 139 candidates have been nominated to contest today's general election. Of this number, 31 are women and 108 are men. ​The country's two leading political parties, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and People's National Party (PNP) both have a full slate of 63 candidates contesting the election. The JLP is seeking a second consecutive term in office.

5:00 AM: Vehicles line both sides of the road outside the Electoral Commission of Jamaica located on Duke Street in downtown Kingston as staff prepare for today's 18th general election. The Electoral Office of Jamaica says it has implemented strict protocols to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.