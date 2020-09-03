JaVotes2020 Timeline | Polls closed, counting to begin

1:30 PM: People's National Party candidate for South East St Mary, Shane Alexis is barred from entering the grounds of a polling station at Annotto Bay high. Alexis attempted to enter through the main gate at the school, which was being manned by the police and election day workers but was blocked by a group of Jamaica Labour Party supporters.

11:00 AM: The Electoral Commission of Jamaica is reporting a 16 per cent voter turnout. There are 1,913,410 electors on the voters’ list. The voter turnout at 11:00 AM during the 2016 general election was 16.96 per cent. Polls close at 5:00 PM today.



IN PHOTO: Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) and wife Juliet Holness head to the polling station at the Mona High School to cast their votes. Gladstone Taylor/Multimedia Photo Editor

10:30 AM: Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he's expecting his Jamaica Labour Party to win at least 40 seats today, adding that a defeat would be a shocking result based on feedback from Jamaicans.

When asked to comment on news from People's National Party president Dr Peter Phillips that he would retire from representational politics if his party loses, Holness said he had no response to that. "That's his decision," Holness said.

10:00 AM: Three-time voter, Conroy Thompson, of Trelawny Northern says he set out on election day to vote for the constituency’s independent candidate, Genieve Dawkins, even though he did not yet know her name. “The two major political parties, over the years, I have seen how they have mismanaged the resources of this country. I wasn’t going to vote at all, but when I heard that there was an independent candidate on this ticket, I decided to get up and be a part of the process,” he said when The Gleaner caught up with him.

9:00 AM: Leader of the Opposition and president of the PNP, Dr Peter Phillips, has again expressed confidence that the 82-year old party will snatch victory from the ruling JLP. However, Phillips said that if he lost at the polls today, he would relinquish leadership and retire from representational politics.

8:00 AM: A woman fainted this morning at a polling station at the Mona High School in St Andrew as complaints about the slow pace of voting began to rise. An Electoral Office of Jamaica worker confirmed the incident along with several potential voters who said that they witnessed what happened.

7:45 AM: There is disgruntlement at the Charlemont Community Centre in Linstead, St Catherine, as voters complain about the slow pace at which the line for voting is moving. Among the electors complaining is a 78-year-old woman. She tells The Gleaner that she is yet to have breakfast and had been waiting in line before the polling station opened its doors. "A from after six mi out here, and mi leave mi likkle grandson at home. Mi or him nuh eat yet. It look like a one person a work because dem claim say election worker short or nuh reach yet," she says.

7:00 AM: Voting has begun at 6,984 polling stations across the island. There are 1,913,410 registered electors on the voters' list. A total of 139 candidates have been nominated to contest today's general election. Of this number, 31 are women and 108 are men. ​The country's two leading political parties, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People's National Party (PNP), both have a full slate of 63 candidates contesting the election. The JLP is seeking a second consecutive term in office.

IN PHOTO: Osbert Neufville (left) and his daughter, Cheryl Neufville show their inked fingers after casting their vote at the Mona High School polling station in St Andrew Eastern. Gladstone Taylor/Multimedia Photo Editor

Nothing could stop Osbert Neufville from voting in today's election. The 83-year-old, with his cane and daughter's help, made his way onto the grounds of the Mona High School in St Andrew Eastern in time for the 7:00 a.m. opening of polls. "Since universal adult suffrage, I have seized every opportunity to exercise my franchise and this is one of the times I said I don't want to miss out. Despite the challenges I must come and cast my vote," said the Mona Heights resident.

5:00 AM: Vehicles line both sides of the road outside the Electoral Commission of Jamaica, located on Duke Street in downtown Kingston, as staff prepare for today's 18th general election. The Electoral Office of Jamaica says it has implemented strict protocols to reduce the possibility of COVID-19 transmission.

