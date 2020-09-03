JaVotes2020 | Unruly voters ignore social distancing protocols in Mountain View

Judana Murphy/Gleaner Writer

There was a flagrant disregard for social distancing protocols at Mountain View Primary and Infant School in the St. Andrew Eastern constituency, shortly after the polls were opened this morning.

Election Day workers pleaded with the voters to exercise social distancing but to no avail, as impatient voters tried to 'skip' the line and force their way into the polling station.

The incumbent, the Jamaica Labour Party's Fayval Williams, is being challenged by the People’s National Party’s Venesha Phillips.

At least 200 voters, many of whom were clad in green shirts, gathered outside the polling station voicing their displeasure with the slow pace at which they were being given access.

Seventy-year-old 'Pamela', was quite satisfied with the expedited access being granted to disabled and elderly voters, but expressed concern with the general lack of social distancing adherence that was evident at the polling station.

"“Mi nuh see the social distancing. It’s too crowded. It could be better,” Pamela lamented.

“The mask wearing is OK, but the social distancing could be better,” added Marva, who arrived to cast her vote in a wheelchair. “As I come in, I get through and I came here after 7am."

There was chaos at the entrance to the polling station at some points as unruly voters tried to muscle their way into the facility, ignoring the line and creating issues for the security forces and volunteers on hand.

“Guh join di line man! Unnuh wah get through early, unnuh fi come out early,” an elector in line shouted.

