JaVotes2020 | Vaz confident after casting vote

It was a most unusual entrance to the polling station at the Savanna-la-mar High School in Westmoreland Central for the incumbent Dwayne Vaz of the People's National Party (PNP).

Gone were the vuvuzelas. There were also no shouting, no music and no crowd.

Instead, the candidate walked slowly and quietly alongside his campaign manager and former Member of Parliament, Dr Karl Blythe. He arrived at approximately 10:05 am and greeted party workers.

After voting, Vaz told The Gleaner that inspite of the inroads the JLP has made in recent years, he feels confident of being declared the winner this evening when the final votes are counted.

"Things are pretty smooth right now as we go about getting the voters out," Vaz said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com