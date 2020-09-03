JaVotes2020 | Voters predict fierce battle in St Elizabeth South Eastern

Voters in St Elizabeth South Eastern say it will be a fierce battle for member of parliament in their constituency.

The voices of the People's National Party (PNP) supporters were the loudest among the clamour at the Austin Primary and Infant School polling station.

Supporters were this morning bent on muscling victory from the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Franklin Witter who won the seat in 2016 with 9,223 votes ahead of the PNP's Richard Parchment with 9,018 votes./

Now they are putting their chips on first time candidate Dwaine Spencer, hoping he can do the job.

"Witter won but the PNP going to give them a hard fight dis yah trip. PNP ready back. Them never come out fi vote in the last election," said orange-clad supporter, Oneil Green.

"It not going to be so easy between we and him, because the orange group is out. We want back the seat," said Green, who claimed residents have been "suffering" under JLP representation and government.

"The labourite them nuff this year. Last time you have labourite a dress up in PNP clothes and vote so now I don't know if it is going to be vice-versa dis trip," said Andrew Allen, who blamed young voters for the switch to JLP in the constituency.

He added:"Them (young voters) just seeing what is going on now, they dont know the history of here. Is PNP build up the whole of this constituency. Young people them don't know when we dsidn't have toilet paper and soap," argued Allen.

Numbers have been low at the polling station generally, but one JLP supporter stated that she was confident of victory for her team.

"We are going on fine. We not losing this today so don't worry about numbers," she said.

St Elizabeth South Eastern

2020

PNP - Dwaine Spencer

JLP - Franklin Witter

2016

PNP - Richard Parchment - 9,018

JLP - Franklin Witter - 9,223



