JaVotes2020 | Voters split on whether Dalley should return

Constituents in the Clarendon Northern constituency of incumbent People's National Party's Horace Dalley are split on whether he should be returned.

One woman in the deep farming community of Aenon Town gave Dalley high marks for his focus on education.

But two cousins who turned out to vote at the Aenon Town All-Age School said he has neglected infrastructure development in the constituency and it was time for a change.

“I’m tired of the MP. He is there too long, he needs to go,” said Tanecia, a 25-year-old resident who is voting for the second time.

Her 19-year-old cousin, Danielle Jones, said she voted for a change because it should not be about personal benefit.

“I am talking about what do you do for the constituency. He has done nothing,” said Jones, who listed roads, water and Internet connectivity as some of the urgent needs of the constituency.

But another woman who declined to give her name was singing praises for Dalley.

She said she and her four siblings all earned their Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees because of educational opportunities provided by Dalley.

"I’ve been through the University of Technology and the University of the West Indies and I have a Bachelor’s in business administration and a Masters in business administration,” she said after casting her ballot at Aenon Town All-Age School, in northern Clarendon.

She says her four sisters have similar educational qualifications and are now employed in nursing, law and business administration.

She told The Gleaner that her story is a testament to Dalley’s focus on educational opportunities “for all residents” in the constituency of Clarendon North.

“He insists that all constituents should be educated and he is going to assist regardless of which party you support,” she said, indicating that this was what convinced her to give Dalley another term.



Clarendon Northern

2020

PNP - Horace Dalley

JLP - Dwight Sibblies

2016

PNP - Horace Dalley - 7,049

JLP - Casual Pinnock - 6,317

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.