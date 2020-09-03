Man charged with murder in Westmoreland

A court date is being finalised for a man who allegedly confessed to the Monday, August 27, killing of 21-year-old Dean Pryce, otherwise called ‘Deano’, of Wharf Road, Westmoreland.

Charged with murder is 51-year-old Conrad Smith, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, of Wharf Road, Westmoreland.

The police report that about 4:45 p.m., Smith and Pryce had an altercation.

Smith allegedly attacked Pryce and stabbed him in the chest.

Pryce reportedly ran off and collapsed a few metres away.

Pryce was taken to hospital by residents, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Smith was interviewed in the presence of his attorney on Tuesday and was subsequently charged.

