Man shot and killed outside polling station in Middlesex, Hanover

The Lucea police have cordoned off sections of the roadway in Middlesex, Hanover, where a man was shot and killed by armed men outside a polling station this afternoon.

It appeared that the male victim, yet to be identified, had just cast his vote and was walking from the direction of the Middlesex All-Age School, when two men travelling on a motorcycle rode up to him.

The pillion rider brandished a handgun and opened fire, hitting the victim multiple times in the upper body. He died on the spot.

Dozens of People’s National Party (PNP) and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters were sent scampering in the heavy downpour, with several persons leaving the scene without casting their ballots.

JLP caretaker, Tamika Davis, is going up against the PNP’s Member of Parliament, Ian Hayles, for the seat in the Hanover West constituency.

