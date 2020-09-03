Manchester Parish Court closed until September 7

The Manchester Parish Court and its outstations have been closed until Monday, September 7 for cleaning and sanitisation.

The closure comes in light of a worker testing positive for the coronavirus.

Workers raised concerns yesterday after they were reportedly told that the activity would not be undertaken until the weekend.

But they argued that the process should begin immediately as they believe that any delay would expose them to possible health risks.

Over 30 persons work in the court’s office.

News has since come that the facilities have been closed until Monday.

The workers have welcomed the move.

- Tamara Bailey

