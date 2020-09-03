No social distancing, long wait for voters to cast their votes in Trelawny North

Voters disobeyed orders and stuck close together, anxious to vote at polling stations at Falmouth Town Hall and the Falmouth Primary School in Trelawny Northern this morning.

Between intermittent showers, many of them, particularly, those set to vote at the Town Hall, complained bitterly about the long wait time.

"We came here long before 7:00 a.m. and the station was not opened. When they finally opened, it is taking us hours to mark our votes," several persons in line told The Gleaner.

"They were better organised the last time," one woman shouted, disgruntled that the process was stacked against voters.

Though the Town Hall facility seems less than ideal, voters say they are determined to exercise their rights.



