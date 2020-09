Executive director of the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ (MOHW) Health for Life and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas (left), and founder of NovaMed, Dr David Walcott (right), acknowledge NovaMed’s donation of 25,000 3-ply surgical-grade face masks to the Ministry of Health and Wellness with a suitable elbow gesture. The presentation was made at the MOHW Kingston offices last week Tuesday.