Update | #JaVotes2020 - JLP takes 49 seats after preliminary count

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is reporting that the Jamaica Labour Party has secured 49 seats while the People’s National Party won the remaining 14 seats following the preliminary counting of ballots in all 63 constituencies.

The EOJ says the overall voter turnout was approximately 37 per cent, compared to 48.37 per cent in the 2016 general election.

Tomorrow, September 4, each returning officer will commence the final count of all the ballots for his/her constituency at a designated counting centre.

