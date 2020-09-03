Wanted men nabbed while attempting to vote

The police are reporting that two wanted men were captured today as they attempted to cast their ballots.

The police say one man, who was wanted by the St Andrew Central Police in relation to an April 2019 murder, was nabbed when he turned up to vote in August Town in the parish.

Meanwhile, cops attached to the St Mary Proactive Investigation Unit arrested a man wanted for two murders, one in St Ann and the other in St Mary.

The man was held in Lewis Store in the parish.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.