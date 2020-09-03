Westmoreland biker killed in crash

A Westmoreland man died this afternoon when his motorbike slammed into a RUBiS petrol truck near Torrington in the parish at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Eyewitnesses say the unidentified man was in the process of overtaking a line of traffic during a heavy downpour of rain.

They report that he was unable to control the speeding motorbike and collided head-on with the truck, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

He was pronounced dead at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital.

There was no injury to the truck driver or anyone else.

The crash happened in front of the Westmoreland Early Childhood Resource Centre, which is one of a number of polling stations in the Westmoreland Central constituency.

