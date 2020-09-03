Woman chopped several times in Kingston attack, man charged

Detectives attached to the Kingston Central Police Division have arrested and charged a man for the felonious wounding of a woman on Law Street, Kingston.

Charged is 23-year-old Nicholas King of Hanover Street, Kingston.

The police report that about 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, the complainant was allegedly attacked by King and chopped several times.

She was taken to the hospital where she was admitted for treatment.

King was later arrested and subsequently charged after an interview.

His court date is being finalised.

