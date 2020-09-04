Blind cricketer bats for Babsy in St Catherine Central

Despite his vision being impaired, 39-year-old cricketer Neville Williamson was determined to cast his ballot yesterday.

When The Gleaner caught up with the first-time voter at Eltham Park Primary School in St Catherine Central, he was bubbling with excitement.

“Bossy, I have just voted for the special lady,” he said, indicating his support for Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) incumbent Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange.

“She has been good to me as a cricketer and a person. Bossy, she sent special congratulations to me after we played India in July last year. It feels great,” Williamson said, adding that Grange, the sports minister in the last administration, appeared to be the best person to represent the constituency at this time.

“This is the first time that I am voting, but I am confident that Grange has been a good minister, and as an athlete, she deserves my support,” he further explained.

He said that as a result of the support he has received, he has been able to provide for his two children, who are both doing well in school.

Although the Bells Heights area of Gordon Pen in the constituency strongly supports the JLP, Williamson said it still felt good casting his vote.

“I am the father of two teenage children and my vote is to make life better for them,” he told The Gleaner.

He related how an accident eight years ago changed his life.

“I was employed to Ashtrom (construction company), but in 2012, I was in a vehicle that was involved in an accident. I hit my head and damaged my eyes, one partially and one blind,” Williamson said.

He said that more Jamaicans, including the disabled, should participate in elections in helping to shape the future of the country.

“I am living in a house right now which could take some repairs and improvement. I think if more of us become a part of the process, changes can come easier as we would have a stronger voice,” Williamson said.

Meanwhile, Grange acknowledged knowing Williamson and expressed appreciation for his support.

“I am here to do my best for the constituency and Mr Williamson is no exception, but I really appreciate his loyalty to me doing my sworn duty,” Grange said.

Grange has been unbeaten in the St Catherine Central since 1997.

Yesterday, she turned back the challenge from the People’s National Party’s Maurice Westney to retain the seat.

editorial@gleanerjm.com