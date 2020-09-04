Charles avenges dad’s defeat in St Thomas Eastern

What goes around comes around even if it takes 27 years.

Michelle Charles’ victory over Dr Fenton Ferguson of the People’s National Party (PNP) in St Thomas Eastern may have shocked political pundits, but the Charles family always knew they had the love of the people of the farming communities.

Ferguson defeated Michelle’s father, Pearnel Charles Sr, in 1993 after a long run and then again her sister, Patrece, in 2011.

Michelle was overwhelmed by the thought of exacting sweet revenge on the self-styled ‘Six-star General’, who has caused political agony for her family.

“I am so honoured to be the one to do this. I’m a daddy’s girl first and foremost, and I know how hard my sister tried,” said Michelle of her sister Patrece Charles-Freeman’s 2011 defeat to Ferguson.

“I know how much we as a family love Eastern St Thomas and how much we want them on the prosperity trail,” she said. “Seven is my luck number, and I wasn’t going to give him my number.”

Ferguson, who had told The Gleaner in a previous interview that this would have been his last election, couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday night as calls to his phone went unanswered.

The newcomer to representational politics tallied 6,126 to Ferguson’s 5,392.

The Jamaica Labour Party’s joy flowed beyond the borders of St Thomas Eastern as James Robertson secured St Thomas Western in fine style with 8,299 votes to claim victory over the PNP’s Marsha Francis, who got 5,423.

Hours before the final count had come to an end, scores of Robertson’s supporters gathered outside the counting station at the Yallahs Square, commemorating what they said was a sure win for their candidate.

“What you’re seeing out here is generations of political recalls. These individuals can look in each yard and know who is coming out and who is not,” said a gleaming Robertson as he claimed victory early in the counting process.

“On the streets, the individuals always know what’s happening. The problem is sometimes, we don’t want to listen, and we want to hear what we want to hear. I am a happy man.”

Despite COVID-19 concerns and intermittent rains across the parish, Robertson said that he was satisfied with the numbers that turned out to polling stations to exercise their franchise.

