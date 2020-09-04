Firearms seized following St Andrew crash

Cops assigned to the St Andrew Central Division seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition after responding to a vehicular crash on Palmoral Avenue on Thursday.

The crash happened about 8:50 p.m.

On arrival, the police reportedly observed two men fleeing the scene and an injured man in a disabled Toyota motor car.

The cops rendered aid to the injured man and he was assisted to the hospital.

The vehicle was searched and the police say a bag containing one Taurus 9mm pistol with six rounds of ammunition and one 9mm Beretta pistol containing one 9mm round of ammunition were seized.

The injured man remains in hospital under police guard.

