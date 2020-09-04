Gordon Webley loses five straight

Joan Gordon Webley’s record of being the youngest woman to be elected to the House of Representatives still stands.

At age 28 in 1980, she defeated the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Lloyd Stultz after a tense and bloody election campaign. Three years later, in 1983, she was returned as member of parliament (MP) for a second term after the PNP decided not to contest the general election that year.

Gordon Webley, at the time, appeared on track to being a fixture in the nation’s Parliament, but when she was beaten by Ginnard Barrett in the 1989 election, it became the start of a losing trend for the then promising Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) member.

The firebrand politician, who switched allegiance to the PNP in 2015 after a fallout with party leader Andrew Holness, suffered her fifth general election loss on Thursday, this time at the hands of Juliet Holness. It was the fourth time that she was losing in St Andrew East Rural.

Holness polled XXXXXX votes to Gordon Webley’s XXXXXXX for a winning margin of XXXXXXX.

In 2016, Holness tallied 10,172 votes to defeat the PNP’s Imani Duncan-Price’s 9,482, registering 52 per cent of the votes in the process.

Why has Gordon Webley lost so many elections?

Political analyst Herbert Gayle has listed JLP’s long-standing hold on the seat of St Andrew East Rural and the resourcefulness of Gordon Webley in tackling projects as two of the reasons she may not have been successful in winning over the vote of residents. But more recently, Juliet Holness’ decision to contest the seat has created an even grimmer picture for Gordon Webley, the political analyst said.

“I don’t think Webley running for that constituency puts her in a good position to win. When assessing a seat, you look for things like whether or not the person is connected to resources, popularity – she is popular and then you look at the momentum – the JLP are the ones in power and are the ones who the polls say have the edge. When you consider all that, there is nothing that says that Webley has a chance,” Gayle told The Gleaner.

“It’s one of the seats that is marked off for the JLP. I don’t see her there and her timing was not consistent, she would have needed to be there for a longer time to have a fair chance. Any interview that you do in the constituency shows that Juliet Holness has worked. Holness has all the ticks,” the political analyst said.

“She works so she’s a strong candidate, she has resource or psychological resource, meaning whether is it real or people’s expectation because she is the wife of the prime minister. They are not going to remove her,” the political analyst said.

Preliminary interviews done throughout different sections of the constituency provided no greater hope for the politician.

“I covered all the seats that could have changed hands, and after doing the preliminary interviews in that constituency, we didn’t go back. The people’s attitude was that they expect it to remain green. None of who we spoke to raised any hope or said ‘she’s working and we are planning to vote for her’… no, we got no such thing.

The constituency, which has XXXXXXX registered voters, includes Bull Bay, Harbour View, Constitution Hill, Dallas Castle, Gordon Town, Maryland, Woodford, Kintyre, and Mavis Bank.

Gordon Webley,69, is a highly regarded “workaholic”, according to residents in parts of the St Andrew East Rural.

Heading into the election, Gordon Webley supporters said that despite her unimpressive winning record, she was a formidable candidate.

“We don’t see her as a loser. She has stuck with us, even while losing, so I believe she deserves a fair chance again,” an elderly man, who goes by the name Sticky, told The Gleaner.

Mavis Bank native Marie Jackson described Gordon Webley as “a very personable politician who does not make wild promises. She is well known in these parts and has been an MP before. She works so hard and has convinced me to vote”.

Joan’s election scorecard:

1980 - Elected MP St Andrew East Rural (JLP)

1983 - Elected unopposed St Andrew East Rural (JLP)

1989 - Lost St Andrew East Rural (JLP)

1993 - Lost St Andrew East Rural (independent, Rudyard Spencer was JLP candidate)

2007 - Lost South East St Andrew (JLP)

2011 - Lost St Andrew East Rural (JLP)

2020 - Lost St Andrew East Rural (JLP)