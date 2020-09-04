Homeboy Morgan claims Clarendon crown

Robert Nesta Morgan, close associate and social marketer who managed Andrew Holness’ rise to political stardom, administered bitter medicine to Dr Desmond Brennan in the battleground of Clarendon North Central in Thursday’s election to maintain the party’s dominance in the constituency.

Morgan polled 5,726 to Brennan’s 3,934, more than doubling the margin of victory Pearnel Charles Sr had over the same contender.

The homeboy Morgan, who hails from the district of Wood Hall, thanked the constituents for sending him to Gordon House.

“I’m from nothing. The people of North Central have made me into something,” Morgan told The Gleaner after being crowned the victor.

“They clothed me, they fed me, they allowed me to study on their verandas and sleep in their beds.”

The member of parliament-elect dedicated his victory to the people of the constituency.

“I’m humbled and I am honoured to serve them. I will do everything I can to improve their lives and make their lives better.”

Mere minutes after he cast his ballot at Chapelton All-Age School on Thursday, Morgan refrained from commenting on his prospects.

“I have no feeling. I am just doing the work,” he said.

His strategist, Councillor Romaine Morris of the Mocho division, said that he was sure of the victory.

“It will continue,” he said about the JLP’s winning streak in the constituency.

Clarendon North Central, a mainly farming constituency, was previously held by Charles Sr, who made it into a JLP stronghold since 2002.

Morgan tallied 5,726 votes on Thursday, one fewer than Charles Sr notched in the 2016 election.

Constituents are already eyeing whatever changes may be implemented by Morgan, a Clarendon College graduate.

Cousins Wilbert and Narel Allison, farmers from Hope district in Mocho, said that the community lacks critical infrastructure such as electricity, water, and roads, but agriculture is the lifeblood of the community.

The Allisons are the children of two brothers and are from a dynasty in the community. Both agreed that many sections of the community have remained the same for 30-40 years. For nearly 20 years, it was represented by Charles Sr, the 84-year-old former trade unionist and former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The cousins share a lot in common, including home space and a fervent love for agriculture. The men, however, sit on opposite sides of the political divide but say that that has never affected their relationship.

“We are not asking for much around here. If farmers get fertiliser, even at drop price, we woulda appreciate that,” Wilbert said.

“Everybody around these parts is a farmer, like their father and grandfather before them, but you see it, no change.”

Meanwhile, Brenda Morgan, 70, who walked more than a mile to vote for Morgan, is content about the results.

“I have been voting since I am of age to vote, and it’s always JLP. My father was a Labourite, and he used to do work for the JLP, and dem help him. Me love it, and me talk it straight. I endorse yuh if you do good,” Morgan told The Gleaner.

The septuagenarian says that her loyalty to the JLP is unbreakable, and that is why Morgan got her vote.

“Me caa ungrateful to the JLP! Me, my daughter, and my five grandchildren all benefit from the JLP,” said Morgan.

“JLP send dem a school! Right now, one deh a university.”

