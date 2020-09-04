JPS East Parade and Ruthven Road offices closed for deep cleaning

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that its customer service offices located at East Parade and Ruthven Road in the Corporate Area will be closed today following the positive COVID-19 test result for an employee.

The company says this is to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation.

It says contact tracing is being expedited and all team members who have been in close contact with the affected employee are being quarantined and tested in line with the Ministry of Health & Wellness protocols.

