JSE offices closed for deep cleaning

The Jamaica Stock Exchange Group is advising that a member of staff has contracted COVID-19 and that its offices have been closed to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitising.

However, while the physical building has been shut, the JSE is still open for business as staff members are working remotely to ensure that all stakeholders are properly served.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has been contacted and all the necessary protocols are being followed.

The office will be opened on Monday, September 7.

