Man arrested for illegal possession of firearm

Cops from the St Andrew North Division arrested a man for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during a joint operation in Grants Pen on Thursday.

The police report that about 2:00 p.m., a team was in the area when a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a Taurus pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a bag he had in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

