Peter Phillips resigns

President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips this morning indicated that he plans to resign as party head and Opposition Leader.

Phillips told a press conference that he has written to the party chairman indicating his intention and has asked for arrangements to be made to select a new head.

He says he intends to remain until a new officeholder is selected.

Phillips says he will leave it to the party to undertake the exercise.

The PNP was yesterday defeated in the general election.

Based on the preliminary count, the ruling Jamaica Labour Party won 49 seats while the PNP gained 14 seats.

More details soon.

