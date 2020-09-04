St Catherine man charged for breaching election law

Fifty-six-year-old Anthony Walters, a truck driver and licensed firearm holder of Meadowvale Drive in Portmore, St Catherine was arrested and charged on Thursday for breaching election day laws.

The police say he was charged for being armed with an offensive weapon within 100 metres of a polling centre.

It is reported that about 9:00 a.m., cops on duty at a polling station in the Lauriston community observed Walters with what appeared to be a weapon and quickly intercepted him.

He was searched and the firearm was found on his person.

He was taken into custody and the firearm seized.

His court date is being finalised.

