Tighter COVID restrictions coming Monday

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that tighter measures are coming next week to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Jamaica has recorded 2,896 cases with 29 deaths.

According to Tufton, Jamaica is now at the community transmission phase.

Community transmission means that persons are contracting the virus without any link back to a confirmed case.

Tufton said the designation took effect on Wednesday following consultations with local health teams and the Pan American Health Organisation.

He said that the country can expect the number of COVID cases to increase over the next six to eight weeks.

Chief medical officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie says active cases are now spread across all parishes and in about 40 per cent of communities islandwide.

According to Tufton, the country should expect further restrictions which will be unveiled starting Monday.

These restrictions will include tighter curfews, stay at home orders for the elderly, emphasis on work from home orders and a reduction in the number of persons allowed at funerals and other public gatherings.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.