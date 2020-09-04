UNBEATABLE - Samuda wins record-equalling term

After seeing his wife, Pauline, crying on election night in 1976, Karl Samuda promised he would never again cause her to endure the sting of defeat at the polls.

Samuda, who was 34 at the time, had competed in his first general election and was soundly beaten by Ken McNeill, the father of Dr Wykeham McNeill, in the contest for St Andrew North West.

“We got a proper thrashing through and through. We were so devastated by the extent of the defeat,” Samuda said.

“Here we were being defeated so outrageously, in a state of emergency. My wife broke down in tears. I turned to her and I said to her, ‘My dear Pauline, you will never have to cry because of a loss by me in any future elections,’ and she hasn’t,” Samuda said.

Samuda, 78, said that he began campaigning for the 1980 election three weeks after he lost to McNeill by 1,879 votes.

“Most people thought I had lost track of my senses, but I saw something of a possibility. I was absolutely convinced that if you apply yourself and gain the confidence of the people, they will reward you,” he told The Gleaner.

The move paid dividends, as by 1980 he got 10,529 votes to the PNP’s Carlyle Dunkley’s 4,946, winning by a margin of 5,583. And he has been winning ever since. Thursday’s (INCLUDE MARGIN AND RESULTS) win over O’Neil Lynch in St Andrew North Central made it win number 10 for Samuda in general elections. He is now the joint record holder with Edward Seaga and Mike Henry for the most election wins.

Unlike Seaga and Henry, however, Samuda has won elections on the tickets of both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People’s National Party (PNP). After his first three election wins, Samuda was expelled from the JLP in the 1990s. He then joined the PNP, on the invitation of Michael Manley, and in 1993 ran for the party in St Andrew North Central and won by 171 votes over the JLP’s Tom Tavares-Finson. A remorseful Samuda later rejoined the JLP and has turned North Central into an impregnable fortress. He continued the winning tradition by beating Sonia Rickards (PNP) by 949 votes and delivering a crushing defeat to Barbara Clarke of the then high-flying National Democratic Movement by 3,153 votes in the 1997 polls, which he ranked as one of his most satisfying victories.

“I felt vindicated for having been expelled by the JLP,” Samuda said, as he reflected on that win. “As I have always said, if you take a man who is a mason and you deny him his craft in one location, he is going to find another place to continue, and I did, and prevailed, so I feel particularly satisfied that I was able to prove the point that it could be done,” Samuda said.

The farmer, who is a former general secretary of the JLP, said that he learnt the art of politics from Seaga, who he described as “the greatest political teacher”. He also credits his wife for his political success, describing her as a “cornerstone” of support. That assistance includes visiting his constituency office at least three days a week and doing a lot of the heavy lifting.

“I am fortunate because I have had a wife who has been beside me from day one, from before I ran, and then I ran and lost, and after that. ... She takes care of the children, she does the back-to-school (activities), takes care of the elderly, (and) the people who are in need of help” said Samuda, adding that he has a great team of workers in the constituency, some of whom have been around for in excess of 30 years.

Samuda said he did not get into politics by accident, adding that he began preparing himself for service to the people since age nine. That included standing before the mirror and practising public speaking.

“I didn’t just buck up politics because Michael Manley was being criticised. For me, it has been a life journey,” he said.

“I was born beside Sir Alexander Bustamante. I was born on Espeut Avenue and he was at D’Aguilar Road. I was totally consumed by the Jamaica Labour Party at the time.”

Now that he is a 10-term MP, Samuda is not prepared to say whether he has run his last election. But he has vowed to step away when his body and mind call time on his political career.

“I never say ‘last’, because last brings to the table a sort of terminal situation. I don’t look at life in allotments, I look at life as it occurs,” he said.

SAMUDA ELECTION SCALPS

1980 - Carlyle Dunkley, by 5,583

1983 – Unopposed

1989 – Shirley-Ann Eaton, by 1,873

1993 – Tom Tavares-Finson, by 171

1997 – Sonia Rickards, by 949 votes, and Barbara Clarke, by 3,153 votes

2002 – Barbara Clarke, by 2,406

2007 – Christopher Munroe, by 2,766, and Christopher Cousins (independent), by 6,228

20011 – Leanne Phillips, by 2,305

2016 – Jacqueline Taylor-O’Gilvie, by 2,829

2020 – O’Neil Lynch by xxxx