Vox Pop | Mixed verdict on persons charged for mask breach in HWT

There are mixed views on a police operation in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, to charge persons for not wearing masks as dictated by COVID-19 protocols. One police officer on traffic duty in the town on Tuesday told The Gleaner that there has been a positive change since then.

Abby, who was among the persons who almost got arrested for not wearing a mask, admitted that the health guidelines should be followed and said that she has been more vigilant in ensuring that she has masks for both herself and her daughter when leaving the house. Gleaner intern Jonielle Daley took to the streets to get some reactions.

Abby: “If they do not have on a mask and the police catch them, it’s $10,000. You or the child, it’s $10,000. Same way, the driver never have on any mask, and I was explaining it to him till him hurry up and get one. The police nearly lock me up with my child and say $10,000 each.”

Cabby Paul: “It is a bit extreme to lock up people. Yes, we have to protect ourselves, but I don’t think the Government has to be locking up people.

I think that was a bit extreme because people still have to live, people still have to go to work, so when you lock up a person, now, that will have to get bail, there are still people walking up and down without masks same way.”

Eldon Gayle: “Yes, the virus is out, and yes, it is prevalent, but people can’t have this on the whole day, or you will suffocate. People with breathing issues, what are they going to do? Arrest them? No, I don’t think so.”

Dennis: “Follow the law. Nobody can beat the law. If them want to arrest them, then they can arrest them, but some of the police can use their discretion because some of the persons they are arresting are going to work. They can lose their work in these times, and nobody wants to lose their work in these times.”

Lloyd Mills: “I feel like what they should be doing is give people a warning. With all the economic conditions that was happening with the people, it’s hard now for people to find $10,000 to pay at court; it’s kind of severe. You can warn certain people because more time, you moving and forget that you not wearing a mask.”

Kemar Salmon: “You cannot talk to people and no have on your mask, so the police are right to arrest who are not wearing the mask. People, work with what the Government is saying; it’s real. The police are right to do what they have to do, arrest you because you need to wear the mask. The mask is the key, and I love that.”

Kimarley Kellyman: “The people should have followed the rules because the COVID thing wicked. I don’t really agree with the police locking them up, but an example has to be set because we Jamaicans don’t follow rules. Whole heap of people following, but some people just unruly.”

Peter Morrison: “You cannot just make an arrest just because you approach me on the street. You have a thing called leniency, and we all should have leniency, so on my first offence, you should give me a warning – a strong, sturdy warning – because the police are supposed to protect and reassure.”