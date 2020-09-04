VOX POP: Why I support Karl Samuda

Michael Dennis, 62, Cassava Piece

He’s so awesome. Hard-working MP. When you call upon him he’s there to respond. He’s a stalwart. I don’t see who’s to beat him. That person isn’t born yet.

Ewan Simpson, 47, Norbrook Heights

Mr Samuda has proven to be a forthright representative. In fact, despite which side he has been on, he has been successful, which says something of his character and manner of representation.

Sharalee Skeen, 22, Grants Pen

He has been very dedicated over the years; very passionate about what he does. He has been there for us many times. It’s good to show appreciation. He’s done well with roads, construction work and water.