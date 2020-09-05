Deadlock in Westmoreland Eastern after official count

The official count of votes in Westmoreland Eastern has ended in a tie. The Jamaica Labour Party's candidate, Daniel Lawrence, and the People's National Party incumbent, Luther Buchanan, have each polled 4,834 votes.

At the preliminary count on September 3, Lawrence's count stood at 4,831, while Luther had 4,823.

The Returning Officer will now have to break the deadlock. However, the matter could still go to court.

If at the end of the magisterial recount the tie remains, according to the Representation of the People Act, the Returning Officer shall be empowered to again break the deadlock.

