Fatal crash in Black River, St Elizabeth

Investigators assigned to the St. Elizabeth Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding a vehicular crash that claimed the life of a woman on the Hodges main road in the parish on Friday, September 04.

She has been identified as 36-year-old Melisha Porter, a hotel worker of Shrewsbury district in the parish.

According to reports, about 1:30 p.m., Porter was driving her motor car when it is alleged that she lost control of the vehicle.

The car overturned and crashed into a fence. She was thrown from the vehicle, which reportedly fell on top of her.

Porter sustained multiple injuries and was assisted to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigations continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

