The Gleaner steps up COVID-19 response

The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited has stepped up its deep cleaning and other internal sanitisation measures after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, September 4.

The company continues its strict observation of all Ministry of Health protocols, including working from home procedures.

We take this opportunity to assure our valued employees and customers that the highest standards are being used in our production and distribution processes.

