Holness to be sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday

Prime Minister-designate Andrew Holness will be sworn in as prime minister of Jamaica in a ceremony on Monday, September 7, 2020.

The swearing-in ceremony will commence at 3 p.m.

The ceremony will be streamed live.

In accordance with the Constitution of Jamaica, Holness will take the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office of Prime Minister of Jamaica after which he will receive the Instrument of Appointment to the Office of Prime Minister from the Governor General His Excellency The Most Honourable Sir Patrick Allen.

Holness will then make his inaugural address to the nation.

This is the third time that Holness will be sworn in as prime minister, having served as prime minister from October 23, 2011 to January 5, 2012. He was again sworn in for a second time on March 3, 2016.

The Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party defeated the People's National Party 49-14 in last Thursday's general election.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

