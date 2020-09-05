‘I feel like a father whose son won a gold medal’ - Clarendon councillor proud of Morgan’s win in general election

Uriah Mitchell, councillor for the Rock River division in Clarendon is one proud man, and, as he puts it to The Gleaner, “I feel like a father whose son won a gold medal,” he said after Robert Morgan won the Clarendon North Central seat in Thursday’s general election.

Mitchell said he experienced an overwhelming sense of pride knowing that a youngster he encouraged has stepped up to the plate and is today a member of parliament-elect for the constituency he grew up in.

Recounting the hours leading up to the victory, Mitchell said he got up in the afternoon and, for some reason, he had no appetite for any food. The only thing on his mind was winning.

He said he met up with Morgan at about 3 p.m. in Tanarky and he (Morgan) asked him, “Sackal (Mitchell’s nick name), at 4 p.m., what am I to think?’ I told him to find a place and relax”.

Mitchell said he was in the Chapelton courthouse when the final count was made and he couldn’t have been happier if Morgan were his own biological child.

Looking to the days ahead, Mitchell said it will be challenging and Morgan will have his hands full trying to meet the needs of his constituents.

“It’s a lot of work to be done, but I have confidence in him that he will get the job done and, as a young man, with me a four-term councillor, we are going to do great things and I speak specifically on behalf of the Rock River division that I represent,” he said.