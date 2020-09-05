Lisa Hanna retains St Ann South Eastern seat by 32 votes after official count

The People's National Party's Lisa Hanna has retained the St Ann South Eastern seat following the official ballot count in the parish today.

At the end of the count, Hanna won by 32 votes.

She polled 5,122 votes to the 5,090 received by Delroy Granston of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Based on the preliminary count on election night, Hanna was declared the winner by 14 votes.

At that time she had recorded 5,124 votes to Granston's 5,110.

JLP lawyers will meet Sunday to decide whether to seek a magisterial recount.

