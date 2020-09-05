National Hurricane Center monitoring three tropical systems in Atlantic and Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves in the Atlantic storm basin, one of which is very likely to form into a tropical depression.

A tropical wave is now located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is currently just an unorganised group of showers and thunderstorms, but has a chance of developing into a tropical storm or hurricane within the next five days.

The named tropical storm will be Paulette.

The system is moving west-northwest into the central Atlantic Ocean. There it will run into conditions that are more favourable for it to strengthen and organise into a stronger system.

