St Ann man charged for robbing woman

Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Pinnock, a landscaper of Valley Minor, Runaway Bay, St. Ann, was arrested and charged with simple robbery following an incident along Minard Road, Brown’s Town, in the parish on Wednesday, September 2.

Reports from the Brown’s Town Police are that about 9:20 a.m., a woman was standing beside the roadway, when Pinnock rode up on a motorcycle and demanded her handbag.

He allegedly grabbed the bag from her shoulder and rode off. The woman raised an alarm and an off-duty police officer, who was in the vicinity, responded and chased Pinnock.

He was caught and the handbag retrieved. Pinnock was handed over to the Brown’s Town Police, who later charged him.

His court date is being finalised.

