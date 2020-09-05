Teen charged with robbing relative

Eighteen-year-old D’Angello Dennis, of Saxton Boulevard, Berkshire Court, Spanish Town in St. Catherine, has been charged with larceny from the dwelling in connection with an incident at his home on Friday, August 14.

Reports from the Spanish Town police indicate that Dennis allegedly stole properties belonging to a relative from the dwelling they shared.

The police were summoned and Dennis was taken into custody.

He later took the police to a pawn shop where the properties were recovered.

Dennis is scheduled to appear before the Spanish Town Parish Court on Tuesday, September 15.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

