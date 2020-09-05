Trelawny woman charged for wounding with intent

A woman has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Race Course, Falmouth, Trelawny, on Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Charged is 45-year-old Diahann Foster, otherwise called ‘Sunshine’.

Reports are that about 6:30 p.m., the complainant was attacked by a group of persons who used machetes and knives to inflict wounds to his head and back.

On Sunday, August 30, Foster turned herself in to the police and reportedly confessed to participating in the commission of the crime.

She was subsequently charged. Her court date is to be finalised.

